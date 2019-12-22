RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City real estate agent faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

The Rapid City Journal reports Joseph Bennington also must pay more than $124,000 in restitution to the IRS after not reporting $1.209,333 in income between 2008-2017.

Court documents say Bennington didn’t file a tax return for that year and admitted to cashing checks instead of depositing them into a bank account to keep the IRS from being able to track his income.

Court records show Bennington is scheduled for sentencing on April 27.

