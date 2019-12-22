FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) - A Rhode Island man has died in Massachusetts following a single car crash early Sunday morning, according to state police.

The 54-year-old Providence resident was found by state troopers off Route 2 near Exit 29 in Fitchburg at around 5 a.m.

Police didn’t identify the driver or disclose the nature of his injuries. They said the man was transported to a hospital in Leominster where he was pronounced dead.

Police say their initial investigation suggests the van was traveling on Route 2 when it drove off the roadway and into a tree for unknown reasons.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the man was the sole occupant of the van. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

