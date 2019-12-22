Sen. Roy Blunt defended President Trump Sunday against criticism lobbed from “Christianity Today,” a publication founded by the late evangelical leader Billy Graham.

The editor-in-chief of the evangelical magazine’s recent op-ed created speculation the president’s faith-based voting base was flailing after the opinion article said the president should be removed based on his immoral actions in business and relationships.

The Graham family has pushed back, rebuking the editor-in-chief’s position.

Mr. Blunt told CNN’s “State of the Union” Mr. Trump has allowed faith-based institutions to get back into adoptions and has protected the right to religious liberty across the world.

“If you look at the president’s actions, no president in my lifetime has been as aggressive in trying to achieve the goals that faith-based voters have set out than this one has,” the Missouri Republican said.

“The faith-based community generally is very supportive of this president because he’s been very supportive of them,” Mr. Blunt added.

