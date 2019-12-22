Senators from both sides of the aisle appeared optimistic Sunday a deal would be reached by party leaders to hold an impeachment trial in the Senate once lawmakers return after the holidays.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer failed to reach a negotiation last week over the rules and procedures for the likely trial, with Democrats demanding the chamber call witnesses.

Mr. McConnell, though, is insisting President Trump have the same impeachment process afforded to President Clinton where the Senate agreed to hear from the House managers presenting their argument supporting the articles of impeachment and allow the president’s team to respond before the senators wrestle with the issue of witnesses.

“I think there will be an agreement and this trial will go forward,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

All of the negotiations, though, remain at a standstill while lawmakers are away for the holiday break, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hangs onto the articles of impeachment passed Wednesday charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The California Democrat said she is waiting to pass the charges to the Senate until she is guaranteed there will be a fair trial — with more witnesses. Democrats have said they want to hear from Mr. Trump’s chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and his former national security adviser John Bolton, among others.

“I frankly don’t think the speaker has the right to do this,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican.

“Once the House has spoken, the speaker doesn’t get the decision as to whether or not she transmits that decision to the Senate. In my view I think we will have this all handled once we get back in January,” Mr. Blunt told CNN.

Meanwhile, Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, said it is fair for Ms. Pelosi to dictate to the Senate the requirement of more evidence, mainly more witnesses and documents.

He said the procedures for Mr. Clinton’s impeachment trial more than two decades ago were decided upon after an extensive invitation by Special Counsel Ken Starr.

“We don’t have that in this situation,” Mr. Durbin told CNN.

With Mr. Trump’s impeachment inquiry, it was handled by House Democrats — not a lengthy special counsel probe. Republicans charged the House could have gone to court to get more evidence but decided to rush the process.

Recent polls suggest the public is on the side of the Democrats in the fight over whether more evidence — specifically witnesses — should be presented at trial.

A Morning Consult poll surveying 1,387 voters on Dec. 19 revealed 54 percent think the Senate should call more witnesses. The results had a plus or minus three percent margin of error.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.