SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - Quincy McKnight scored 25 points, made all nine of his free throw attempts and had four steals and Seton Hall erupted in the second half for a 75-55 win over Prairie View A&M; on Sunday.

Anthony Nelson, Jared Rhoden and Tyrese Samuel each scored 12 for Seton Hall (8-4).

The Pirates shot 7 of 23 in the first half - including all seven missed 3-point attempts - and Prairie View led 27-22 at halftime. Seton Hall then turned it around shooting 57.6% (19 of 33) and outscored the Panthers 53-28.

Darius Williams scored 19 for the Panthers (3-9), Gerard Andrus scored 14 and Devonte Patterson 11.

Seton Hall starts Big East Conference action when it travels to DePaul on Dec. 30.

After a Dec. 30 home contest against NAIA-member Huston-Tillotson, the Panthers begin Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 4 at home against Alcorn State.

_____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.