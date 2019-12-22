By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (AP) - The suburb of Blue Island agreed to pay $1.3 million to a police detective to settle lawsuits alleging corruption surrounding an investigation into the 2005 death of an 11-year-old boy, according to city officials.

Two lawsuits in 2014 and 2019 were filed by Sergeant Ismael Haro, who claimed he was professionally retaliated against for investigating Robby Silva’s death. The boy died after a pickup truck hit him while he was sledding with friends.

The city recently voted to settle the lawsuits, according to The Daily Southtown.

Last year, the city agreed to pay nearly $1 million to the boy’s mother to settle a lawsuit alleging police stalled the investigation to protect the politically-connected truck driver.

The city didn’t admit fault in any settlement.

