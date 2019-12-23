By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island environmental officials have cited two people and are looking for four others they say were deer hunting out of season over the weekend.

Environmental officers responded to Burrillville on Sunday after getting reports of out-of-season hunters, according to Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management posts on social media.

The first officer on the scene made contact with two people they described as poachers, but four others fled into the woods.

A department dog was brought to the scene and found three shotguns hidden under the snow and leaves. One was still loaded. A fourth hidden shotgun was located by officers searching another area of the woods.

“Several citations were issued to the poachers that were apprehended and an investigation is underway to identify the rest of them,” the department said.

No names were released.

