PHOENIX (AP) - Police shot and killed a gunman Monday outside a busy Phoenix mall filled with Christmas shoppers after he wounded two people during an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

The incident began when the attacker held a woman at gunpoint outside Desert Sky Mall and demanded she drive him someplace.

A bystander who heard her screams tried to help and was shot as she escaped, police spokeswoman Mercedes Fortune said. A stray bullet hit a woman in another car.

Police say the gunman used the stolen car to hit a patrol vehicle and refused to stop. He was shot and died at the scene,

A 56-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, fire officials said. Both were expected to recover.

No officers or firefighters were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

