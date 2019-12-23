The Rev. Al Sharpton implicitly compared evangelical supporters of President Trump to Judas on Monday, saying they would betray Jesus for worldly gains in the realm of politics.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Mr. Sharpton took the side of Christianity Today in its dispute with conservative evangelicals over its editorial last week calling for President Trump to be removed from office.

“The reason they’re so offended,” Mr. Sharpton said of the pro-Trump evangelicals, “is it’s exposing all of them that they would take this shameless con man over the principles that they’re preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus.

“They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it,” Mr. Sharpton said, summing up what he said was the point of the CT editorial. “And that’s sad on many levels.”

Christianity Today’s editor-in-chief Mark Galli “made it very clear, this is not a political position, it’s a moral one. And by raising it to that level and putting it in that perspective, he not only exposes the president, but he exposes a lot of the evangelical leaders saying ‘I support the president on his judicial nominees. I support the president on a lot of things,’” Mr. Sharpton said.

The preacher-activist said such political gains are selling out the church, saying he was reminded of Jesus’s rhetorical question “What profits a man to gain the world and lose his own soul?”

By “bargaining and selling your soul for some judicial appointments,” Mr. Sharpton said, pro-Trump evangelicals have “given up the soul of the church.”

