By - Associated Press - Updated: 4:34 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s governor has vetoed a bill to allow out-of-state federal judges to perform marriages over his displeasure with President Trump’s appointments to the federal bench.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Friday veto message said he can’t support a bill that would authorize marriages by more federal judges, including those appointed by Trump. The governor said Trump doesn’t represent New York values of “diversity, tolerance and inclusion.”

The Democratic governor has long been an opponent of Trump and recently cheered the president’s announcement that he would declare himself a resident of Florida.

Currently, New York allows clergymen, ministers, elected officials and judges to perform marriages.

But state law only allows state judges and federal judges representing New York to marry people.

Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger’s bill would have expanded those allowed to solemnize marriages to include all federal court of appeals and federal district judges - including those outside New York.

The bill passed with nearly unanimous support in the Democratic-led Legislature.

Krueger said in recent years that the Legislature has allowed the governor and lawmakers to perform marriages.

“I’m certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint - but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn’t consider this to be a major issue,” Krueger said in a statement to reporters.

