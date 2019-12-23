By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Police in parts of Maryland say they’re seeing an uptick in thefts of packages from doorsteps during the holiday season. But they also say that they’re getting some help in solving cases from doorbell cameras.

The Capital Gazette reported Monday that Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and Bowie police have been busy investigating package-theft cases. Doorbell cameras have become a helpful investigative tool.

For instance, Anne Arundel police said they recently arrested a man for a spate of package thefts because they caught his image on a doorbell camera.

Police in Bowie and Anne Arundel County have also partnered with Amazon’s Ring doorbell camera service. It provides an app that neighbors can use to post videos and share information about suspicious activity.

Police say that a doorbell camera may capture a car license plate or a car description that can help lead to an arrest.

