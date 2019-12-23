By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Democrats plan to try once again to ban privately run detention centers in the state from housing migrants.

Democratic Rep. Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces recently introduced a bill that would prevent cities and counties from signing contracts with the private companies to house or detain immigrants. It is one of the 90 or so prefiled bills drafted by state lawmakers.

Under the proposal, cities and counties with existing contracts can’t renew their agreements after June 30, 2020.

Similar bills have previously failed.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has not said if she would place immigration on the call for the upcoming 30-day legislative session.

