Monday, December 23, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Two former city officials are accused of stealing almost $70,000 total from a south Alabama town, a prosecutor said Monday.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich announced charges against Jerry Taylor, a former police chief in Creola, and Kim Green, a former city clerk, WKRG-TV reported.

Taylor was charged with taking almost $29,000 from the city, she said, and Green was accused of taking almost $39,000 from the city. Both face ethics and theft charges.

Court records were not available to show whether either person had a lawyer, but a statement from Taylor asked the public to withhold judgment.

The city of about 2,000 people is located near Mobile.

