Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Monday accused Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of being afraid of running a fair impeachment trial of President Trump, reiterating his demands for additional documents and witnesses.

The New York Democrat accused Mr. McConnell of avoiding tough questions in wanting to streamline the trial, hiding behind “name-calling” and finger-pointing.

“He hasn’t given a good answer, plain and simple,” Mr. Schumer said at a press conference in New York. “They’re hiding the truth. They’re afraid of the truth.”

Mr. Schumer demanded over the weekend that newly released emails be included in the Senate trial along with testimony from White House officials such as the Office of Management and Budget’s Michael Duffey.

Earlier Monday, Mr. McConnell said on Fox News that there was still a possibility of having witnesses after opening arguments but that nothing could move forward until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers the articles of impeachment.

Mr. Schumer brushed that notion aside, saying the matter needs to be decided before the trial begins.

“We, at the very minimum, will require votes from all the senators on each of the witnesses and about each of these sets of documents, and I don’t think my colleagues — Democrat or Republican, are going to want to vote to withhold evidence,” he said.

