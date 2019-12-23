Jessica Cisneros wrapped up another endorsement from a liberal group Monday in a quest to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas in the state’s Democratic primary this spring.

The left wing of the Democratic Party has accused Mr. Cuellar of selling out liberal causes and being too conservative for the 28th Congressional District, which runs along part of the US-Mexico border.

Following in the footsteps of Justice Democrats, Planned Parenthood Action and NARAL Pro-Choice America, Democracy for America threw its support behind Ms. Cisneros, an immigration rights lawyer.

Yvette Simpson, the CEO of DFA, said Ms. Cisneros is a better fit for a district that Hillary Clinton carried by double-digits in 2016.

“We’re honored to endorse Jessica Cisneros to replace corporate Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar, not simply because we know she’ll fight to reform our inhumane immigration system and pass Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and a $15 minimum wage,” Ms. Simpson said.

“We’re excited to support Jessica Cisneros for Congress because we know that when she gets there she’ll be champion for the families of South Texas, not corporate lobbyists bankrolling her campaign.”

In the 2020 primary cycle, Mr. Cuellar could be the most divisive primary election contest.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing Mr. Cuellar, while other high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are all-in for Ms. Cisneros, who has labeled the incumbent “Trump’s favorite Democrat.”

