A Nigerian man ICE arrested Friday was found dead in his jail cell a day later, in what authorities said Monday was likely a suicide.

Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, appeared to have strangled himself at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland.

His death was the second suspected suicide Saturday. Customs and Border Protection announced late Sunday that a Mexican man in custody after lying about his citizenship at a Texas border crossing also took his own life.

Mr. Akinyemi had come to the country lawfully on a visa in 2017, but failed to comply with the terms, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says.

ICE officers first encountered him in July when he was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor.

“ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases,” the agency said in a statement.

“Fatalities in ICE custody, statistically, are exceedingly rare and occur at a fraction of the national average for the U.S. detained population,” the agency said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.