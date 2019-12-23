A federal court should not referee a fight between Congress and the Trump administration over the testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn, the Justice Department said Monday.

In a filing with the D.C. Court of Appeals, Justice Department attorneys said a decision could impact the impeachment process of President Trump.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have alleged the Trump administration blocking Mr. McGahn from testifying before the panel amounts to obstruction of Congress.

Last week, Democrats approved obstruction of Congress as one of two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump. The other article was for abuse of power.

The Justice Department said a decision in the McGahn case would amount to the court weighing in on whether the president obstructed Congress.

“The now very real possibility of this court appearing to weigh in on an article of impeachment at a time when political tensions are at their highest levels — before, during or after a Senate trial regarding the removal of a President — puts in stark relief why this sort of interbranch dispute is not one that has ‘traditional thought to be capable of resolution through the judicial process,’ ” the department wrote.

Last week, the department argued that Democrats’ efforts to secure Mr. McGahn’s testimony was moot because the two articles of impeachment had been approved.

Democrats have told lower courts they wanted to hear from Mr. McGahn as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.