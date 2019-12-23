A federal court should not referee a fight between Congress and the Trump administration over the testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn, the Justice Department said Monday.

In a filing with D.C. Court of Appeals, Justice Department attorneys said a decision on whether Mr. McGahn should comply with a congressional subpoena could impact the impeachment process.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Mr. McGahn earlier this year, before Congress launched its impeachment inquiry. They say Mr. McGahn has relevant testimony to offer on whether President Trump sought to obstruct Congress by attempting to fire former special counsel Robert Mueller.

The lawmakers have also alleged that the Trump administration is obstructing Congress by blocking Mr. McGhan’s testimony.

Last week, Democrats approved obstruction of Congress as one of two articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump. The other article was for abuse of power.

The Justice Department said a decision in the McGahn case would amount to the court weighing in on whether the president obstructed Congress.

“The now very real possibility of this court appearing to weigh in on an article of impeachment at a time when political tensions are at their highest levels — before, during or after a Senate trial regarding the removal of a President — puts in stark relief why this sort of interbranch dispute is not one that has ‘traditionally thought to be capable of resolution through the judicial process,’ ” the department wrote.

A three-judge panel is set to hear the case on Jan. 3.

Historically, the federal courts try to stay away from disputes between Congress and the executive branch. And the Justice Department said it would be inappropriate for the court to weigh in on this case because of the impeachment saga.

“Indeed, if this court were to now resolve the merits question in this case, it would appear to be weighing in on a contest issue in any impeachment trial. That would be of questionable propriety whether or not such a judicial resolution preceded or post-dated any impeachment trial,” the Justice Department wrote.

Last week, the department argued that Democrats’ efforts to secure Mr. McGahn’s testimony was moot because the two articles of impeachment had been approved.

The Justice Department has also said if the court was to decide in favor of enforcing the McGahn subpoena, it should delay the order so the administration has time file a U.S. Supreme Court appeal.

Democrats have told lower courts they wanted to hear from Mr. McGahn as part of the impeachment inquiry.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson earlier this year denied the administration’s claims of absolute immunity. The Justice Department appealed her decision to the D.C. Circuit Court.

