By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A former teacher accused of stealing from a show choir he directed in south-central Nebraska has been given five years of probation and some jail time.

David Sackschewsky, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Grand Island and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution, Hall County District Court records say. The sentencing includes 90 days in jail immediately, with credit for four days already served. He also was given 30 days to begin Sept. 1, 2020, and 60 days to begin Dec. 1, 2021. The two additional jail stints can be waived if Sachschewsky is complying with his probation provisions.

He’d pleaded no contest to theft and guilty to one count of forgery. Prosecutors dropped five counts of forgery in return. Authorities say he stole nearly $208,000 from the 14 Karat Gold Show Choir at Northwest High School in Grand Island.

He’d been a teacher at Northwest until he resigned in April after being on medical leave since a vehicular accident last fall.

