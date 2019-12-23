INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) - A teenager is now charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of a woman in southeastern Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reported Monday that 18-year-Benjamin Mason of Coffeyville, Kansas, was charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened earlier this month. Authorities said that 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks was shot to death as she walked with a man in Independence, Kansas, on Dec. 14. Witnesses said someone fired shots from a passing car.

Mason was arrested a day after the shooting at his home in Coffeyville, about 20 miles ((32.2 kilometers) south of the shooting scene. He is jailed without bond and it wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

In addition to the murder charge, Mason is charged with attempted murder and attempting to distribute or possess drugs or drug paraphernalia.

