FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Flash flooding and heavy rains have delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed due to flash flooding and severe rains. It tweeted an update at about 6:30 a.m. that said flight operations were resuming.

It had issued an advisory late Sunday that said more than 150 of its flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled. Areas around the airport were hit with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain between midnight and early Monday morning, according to WPTV-TV.

Elsewhere in South Florida, parking garages and streets were flooded from the heavy rains. South Florida television station WSVN in captured a person kayaking through the grounds of the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.