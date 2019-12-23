By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s official state raptor isn’t known to be particularly cuddly, but plush versions of the red-tailed hawk are comforting patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

Recent graduates of the Lincoln Akerman School in Hampton Falls who lobbied the Legislature to designate the red-tailed hawk as the state raptor have teamed up with Douglas Co., a Keene-based toy manufacturer, to distribute plush birds, WMUR-TV reports.

Hospital officials said stuffed animals are an important part of the care delivered at the facility, and students said they hope the toys also will raise awareness of the state’s new symbol.

