By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

RUMNEY, N.H. (AP) - The remains of a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach have been sent to their relatives.

Family members of James and Michelle Butler told WMUR-TV that they have received the Rumney couple’s ashes and are planning a celebration of life gathering next month.

Officials say the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found in October in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

A man and woman from Utah have been charged with stealing the couple’s pickup truck and rented RV.

