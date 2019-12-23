By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Garland County Detention Center, authorities said.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was booked Friday afternoon in the jail on criminal trespass charges, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said. About three hours after being booked, the inmate was found unresponsive in a holding cell in the jail’s booking area and was later pronounced dead, The Sentinel-Record reported.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday that an investigation was underway and that the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine the inmate’s cause of death.

TOP STORIES
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
George Soros and his 'rented evangelicals' outed by Christian leaders
Judge's stunning reversal upends Black Lives Matter, First Amendment

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide