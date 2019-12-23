HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Garland County Detention Center, authorities said.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was booked Friday afternoon in the jail on criminal trespass charges, the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said. About three hours after being booked, the inmate was found unresponsive in a holding cell in the jail’s booking area and was later pronounced dead, The Sentinel-Record reported.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday that an investigation was underway and that the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine the inmate’s cause of death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.