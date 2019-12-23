By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was found guilty on murder-for-hire charges will be sentenced next month.

Joe Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is being held at the Grady County Jail. He was found guilty in April of plotting to kill a woman in Florida and for violating federal laws intended to protect wildlife, according The Oklahoman. His sentencing is set for Jan. 22.

Maldonado-Passage was convicted of federal murder-for-hire charges, falsifying wildlife records and for violating the Endangered Species Act for killing five tiger cubs.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Mitch McConnell fires back at impeachment trial critics: 'Let's quit the charade'
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection

The intended target was Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Tampa.

Maldonado-Passage claims Baskin has been trying to force him out of business for years.

In November 2017, Maldonado-Passage paid a zoo worker cash to kill Baskin. Instead, he took the money and ran. In a second attempt, he hired another hit man who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, prosecutors said.

“Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off,” said Maldonado-Passage in a recording shown at trial.

Prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Scott Palk to sentence Maldonado-Passage to a prison term within the sentencing guidelines - 27 years to 33 years and nine months.

Defense attorneys are asking for leniency, pointing out that their client is 56 and has significant health issues that make a prison term within the sentencing guidelines a potential life sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide