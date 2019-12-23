By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) - Police say the shooting death of a 32-year-old man at an apartment in Winfield is being investigated as a homicide.

The Wichita Eagle reports that emergency crews were called to the Honor Apartments at Southwestern College shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting victim, 32-year-old Gabriel Luna, was taken to a Wichita hospital. He died on Friday.

No arrests have been made but police believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

