Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not shut the door Monday on calling witnesses in the upcoming impeachment trial, but said the House’s strategy is “absurd.”

“[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is] apparently trying to tell us how to run the trial. I’m not anxious to have this trial so if she wants to hold on to the papers, go ahead,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said on ‘Fox and Friends.’

Both the House and the Senate are caught in a game of chicken over the next phase of the impeachment process.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, maintains that Democrats cannot pick their impeachment managers to argue the case until the Senate lays out the procedures for the trial.

Mr. McConnell, on the other hand, said the process should follow the Clinton model, with opening arguments and written questions presented before deciding on what witnesses, if any, to call.

“So all I’m saying is what was good enough for President Clinton is good enough for President Trump,” he said.

President Trump was impeached last week on two counts — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — stemming from the House’s investigation into allegations he pressured Ukraine into opening up politically beneficial investigations into alleged 2016 election interference and his rival Joesph R. Biden.

Democrats in both chambers are frustrated that Senate Republicans have said they’re more interested in a streamlined proceeding, even if President Trump himself wants witnesses to testify.

They’ve accused Mr. McConnell of being “in cahoots” with the White House, making him an impartial juror.

However, the majority leader said it’s still possible to call witnesses, but nothing can start without the articles of impeachment being passed along.

“We haven’t ruled out witnesses. We’ve said let’s handle it like we did with President Clinton — fair is fair,” he said. “We’re at an impasse. We can’t do anything until the speaker sends the papers over so everybody enjoy the holidays.”

