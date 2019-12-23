By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico complained Monday that 150 Bolivian intelligence agents have surrounded the Mexican ambassador’s residence in La Paz and tried to search the ambassador’s vehicle.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Monday the ring of Bolivian agents in military dress started over the weekend.

The department said the presence of the guards and the stopping and attempted search of a diplomatic vehicle violated diplomatic protections and guarantees.

Mexico briefly gave asylum to ousted President Evo Morales and has given refuge to about 30 of his supporters at its embassy facilities in La Paz.

Mexico called the Bolivian interim government’s actions “unacceptable” in an open letter to the Organization of American States.

Morales resigned as Bolivia’s president on Nov. 10, after conservative opponents staged demonstrations against alleged vote fraud in his attempt to win reelection.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

