Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fired back at critics Monday who have accused him of not being an impartial juror in the impeachment trial for President Trump.

“Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial? Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial? So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise,” the Kentucky Republican told “Fox & Friends.”

His comments come after Democratic lawmakers have accused Mr. McConnell of working too closely with the White House’s legal team in preparation for an impeachment trial next month for Mr. Trump after the House Democrats passed articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last week by a party-line vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, has refused to turn over the articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying she wants to ensure a fair trial will occur. The move comes after Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, has called for more witnesses during the trial.

Republicans, though, counter that the House Democrats could have sought witnesses by going to court but rushed instead to a partisan impeachment.

They have said the House managers should make their arguments supporting the articles of impeachment and then the president’s legal team should get a chance to respond before the Senate decides whether or not to hear from more witnesses, which was how President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial was handled about two decades ago.

“I’m not anxious to have this trial, so if she wants to hang on to these papers, go right ahead,” Mr. McConnell said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.