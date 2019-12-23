House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter Monday to defend her decision to withhold the articles of impeachment, saying she must first know how the Senate will conduct the trial against President Trump.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?” the California Democrat said.

Republicans have charged the speaker and House Democratic leaders with rushing their case against Mr. Trump, deciding not to go to court to get documents and witnesses during the three-month impeachment inquiry. They say the executive branch is entitled to exert privileges, and it is up to the judiciary to settle the squabble.

Mr. Trump said the House didn’t afford him due process.

“Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again!” he tweeted Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested his chamber agree on rules and procedures for the trial that are similar to the trial for President Bill Clinton. About 20 years ago, the senators heard from the House impeachment members and then the president’s legal team before deciding whether to call witnesses.

But Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer is demanding at least four witnesses be called including former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

The House charged Mr. Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on a party-line vote last week before lawmakers left Washington for the holidays.

