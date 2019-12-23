By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Authorities are seeking a New Mexico man charged with stealing equipment from a natural gas well site.

The Farmington Daily Times reports authorities are seeking James Jolly for stealing a stainless-steel chemical injection tank worth about $9,500 from a natural gas well site in the Four Corners region. The 36-year-old is also facing charges for failing to return an Apple MacBook Air laptop computer to the Farmington Municipal School District from a student who disenrolled.

A judge issued a warrant after Jolly failed to appear in court for a felony embezzlement case.

TOP STORIES
Trump administration says courts shouldn't decide Don McGahn case
FBI had spies inside Trump campaign: IG
George Soros and his 'rented evangelicals' outed by Christian leaders

Ruth Wheeler, Jolly’s attorney for the larceny and breaking and entering cases, declined to comment on the cases.

Jolly’s hearing on a larceny case is scheduled for Dec. 26 in Aztec Magistrate Court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide