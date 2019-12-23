By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A group of burglars stole multiple power tools and a truck from a Connecticut tree removal company, police said.

Wethersfield police were called to Graver Tree Inc. on Friday morning.

About $200,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including a saw, blades, chains and blowers, the company said in a statement.

Officers determined that the burglars were able to get the keys for a chipper truck before stealing it.

The equipment was stolen between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., the company said.

The company called the theft a “disgusting, planned, catastrophic heist” on a local family-owned business.

