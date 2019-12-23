WARREN, Mich. (AP) - A 75-year-old man was accused of fatally shooting a woman Sunday who lived next door to him in a Detroit-area apartment complex, authorities said.

Warren police said the woman was shot multiple times in the hallway of the building in which they lived. The man and the woman, 53, had a history of arguing, officers said.

A weapon was recovered from the man’s home and he was arrested, investigators said. The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

