By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A security guard was shot and seriously injured during an armed robbery at a business in North Carolina, according to police.

The shooting happened Monday morning at Fun Zone Sweepstakes in Kernersville, news outlets reported citing a press release.

The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment. The name of the wounded guard hasn’t been released.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence

Police haven’t released any suspect information at this time. It’s unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide