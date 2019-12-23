By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) - Police say a woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a St. Paul suburb.

Maplewood police responded to a report of a personal injury accident shortly before 1 a.m. Monday. Responding officers found a victim in the roadway and were told she had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection
Evangelical leaders condemn Christianity Today's anti-Trump editorial

Investigators say there may have been a dispute between the woman and another person that preceded her death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. No other details were released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide