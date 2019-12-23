By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Police on the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle believed involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old girl earlier this month.

The Dec. 12 crash killed Lacey Kaide Arkinson of Rocky Boy.

The Montana Highway Patrol said a witness saw at least one dog chasing the girl.

The FBI is aiding with the investigation, KOJM-AM reports. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Information from: KOJM-AM, http://www.kojm.com

