By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) - A late-night fight at a bar in south Alabama left a security guard dead, police said.

A statement released by the Enterprise Police Department on its Facebook page said a large group of people got into an altercation at the Daleville Lounge early Sunday. Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy was shot in the back and died at a hospital.

Police identified Franklin as a security worker but they haven’t released details about what happened, and they haven’t announced any arrests in the killing.

TOP STORIES
Evangelical leaders condemn Christianity Today's anti-Trump editorial
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide