By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) - A late-night fight at a bar in south Alabama left a security guard dead, police said.

A statement released by the Enterprise Police Department on its Facebook page said a large group of people got into an altercation at the Daleville Lounge early Sunday. Stevie Lamaric Franklin, 42, of Troy was shot in the back and died at a hospital.

Police identified Franklin as a security worker but they haven’t released details about what happened, and they haven’t announced any arrests in the killing.

TOP STORIES
Evangelical leaders condemn Christianity Today's anti-Trump editorial
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide