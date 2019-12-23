By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (AP) - A standoff between police and a shooting suspect ended peacefully early Monday in Delaware County.

The suspect surrendered to officers around 1 a.m. after barricading himself in a home and firing into the street around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Bethel Township police said.

Residents were told to shelter in place and a shelter was opened at the Bethel Fire House for those who could not get back to their homes. The order was lifted after the suspect gave up.

TOP STORIES
Chuck Schumer: Newly discovered email backs need for more impeachment witnesses
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection

Police have not released the name of the suspect or any details about what led to the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide