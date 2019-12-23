By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two suspects now in custody are accused of stealing more than 800 items from St. Louis homes that were under rehabilitation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that detectives believe the thieves monitored the rehabbed homes, waited until dark, and took hundreds of items that included stained glass windows, lawn mowers, generators and many other items. Details of the crimes were announced Monday.

Most of the homes were in south St. Louis city and county. Investigators say they were easy targets because no one was home at night.

Police within the last month recovered the items from two homes using search warrants. Charges have not been filed so the suspects’names were not released.

Police say around 150 to 200 stolen items have already been returned to their owners.

Capt. Ryan Cousins said it is unusual that police would recover so much stolen property because thieves typically sell stolen merchandise quickly.

In this case, both suspects had hundreds of items listed for sale online, police said.

