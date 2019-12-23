By - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Tucson say a woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Elsa Madonia has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a neighborhood just south of the Tucson International Airport on Saturday.

TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Trump hosts Amish in historic Oval Office visit
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence

They reported finding 33-year-old Jose Estrada with a gunshot wound.

Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities identified Madonia as the suspect.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t say what linked her to the case.

It was unclear Sunday if Madonia has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide