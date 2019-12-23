By Associated Press - Associated Press - Monday, December 23, 2019

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) - A shopper at a Walmart in Fremont was shoved to the ground and dragged across the store’s parking lot by two men Sunday before they stole her purse and fled, police said.

The Fremont Police Department said the were searching for two suspects who fled in a black BMW.

The woman had scrapes but no other significant injuries, police said.

The robbery prompted Fremont police to conduct extra patrols at the city’s shopping centers.

