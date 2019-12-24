By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) - A man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in a Southern California neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported in West Covina shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to a hospital with critical wounds, a police statement said.

TOP STORIES
Female Quantico analyst suing FBI asks judge to block retaliation
Andrew McCabe says DOJ refuses to turn over evidence in his lawsuit over firing
John Roberts raises Republican caution flags

A woman was hospitalized for treatment of wounds described as non-life-threatening.

Police said they would not immediately release the identities of the victims.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide