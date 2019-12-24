By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - One man and three teenagers have been arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing at a Maryland community center.

Authorities last week announced the arrests of 21-year-old Jairo Rodriguez-Alvarado, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old, news outlets report. All are charged as adults and are being held without bail.

Erick Ruiz Reyes and another person were found suffering stab wounds at an Oxon Hill community center in November. Reyes later died at a hospital. The other person survived the attack.

The four suspects are members of a gang, according to a statement by Prince George’s County police. The attack was related to an ongoing dispute and not the suspects’ gang affiliation, it said. The victims weren’t members of a gang.

It’s unclear if any of the suspects have lawyers.

