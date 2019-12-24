AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A dozen Democrats will appear on Maine’s primary ballot in March.

The Maine Department of the Secretary of State announced the candidates on Tuesday, one day after the state’s filing deadline. The state switched from caucuses to primaries last year, and will hold its primary on March 3.

Democrats who had already filed before the deadline included former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and author Marianne Williamson. Later filers included former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick; and activist Tom Steyer.

The sole Republican to qualify for the ballot was President Donald Trump.

Candidates needed to circulate petitions and submit at least 2,000 signatures of registered voters who are enrolled in their party to qualify for the ballot. The signatures have already been verified, though they could still be challenged, a spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office said. It’s also possible for write-in candidates to collect votes, she said.

