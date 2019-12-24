Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said late Monday that the Justice Department and FBI have failed to turn over evidence in his civil lawsuit over his 2018 firing.

In a filing just before midnight, Mr. McCabe asked a Washington, D.C., federal court to compel the Justice Department to provide documents related to his termination.

“To date plaintiff has had no opportunity to take discovery,” Murad Hussain, Mr. McCabe’s attorney, wrote. “Plaintiff has not and cannot learn of all the relevant facts and present them in an admissible form without discovery.”

Mr. Hussain said much of the evidence compiled in his case has been culled from publicly available sources and Mr. McCabe’s own records. But there is a much longer paper trail that they cannot access, he continued.

“Much of the relevant evidence in this case is in defendants’ exclusive possession or the possession of current or former government officials,” he wrote.

The sought-after documents are in possession of the government entities as well as 30 separate individuals, according to the filing. Attorney General William P. Barr, Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz and President Trump were named as those in possession of documents for the case.

Mr. McCabe filed a lawsuit in August alleging his firing was politically motivated by Mr. Trump’s repeated attacks on him.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Mr. McCabe, the former No. 2 official at the FBI, after the Justice Department inspector general concluded he improperly leaked information to the media and lacked candor in interviews with federal investigators. Mr. McCabe, as deputy FBI director, became the acting FBI director when James B. Comey was fired.

Mr. McCabe, who worked for the FBI for two decades, was fired hours just before his retirement date, thus depriving him of his full government pension.

He has claimed Mr. Trump threatened top Justice Department officials, including Mr. Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Mr. Horowitz, to fire him.

The suit alleges Mr. McCabe was vindictively pushed out for failing to pledge “partisan allegiance” to Mr. Trump.

The Justice Department has defended Mr. McCabe’s termination in court filings asking a federal judge to dismiss the case.

Department lawyers said that firing is “the standard penalty” for a lack of candor.

