GARYVILLE, La. | Grinches may have made the Christmas bonfires smaller, but that doesn’t mean Santa Claus will be flying in the dark Tuesday night as he follows the winding Mississippi River in southeastern Louisiana.

“They can only be 15 feet high now, but back in the day when we were kids, they would be 35, 40 feet high,” said Stephen Peytavin, who was raised in Lutcher but now resides right by the levee and river in Garyville. “We did have a few people get hurt, though.”

For more than a century, residents in what is known as the River Parishes have constructed massive Christmas Eve bonfires atop the levee to light the way for the man they call Papa Noel, as he and his reindeer navigate the swamps and bayous that drain toward New Orleans and the Gulf of Mexico.

At least, that’s the commonly held story. Historians say the blazes may have a more terrestrial origin, a tradition having more to do with showing the path to Mass in a world lit only by fire.

In 2019, more than 100 bonfire permits have been issued in St. James Parish and at least 30 for St. John the Baptist Parish, which means the festival will ignite at the traditional moment of 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Weather forecasts call for cloudy skies but no rain.

Traditionally the late-December winds in the parishes between Baton Rouge and New Orleans blow to the north and west, which is why the bonfires have been lit on the eastern bank. That way, the sometimes sizable embers that can pop out of the bonfire arc into the Mississippi River.

Authorities have been known to call of or delay bonfire ignition if there are sharp easterly winds, which could put homes and businesses in peril of flying sparks.

Those neighborhoods will be packed Tuesday evening, as authorities try to keep traffic moving along the River Road that traces the levee and from which the bonfires can be seen. In homes like the Peytavins’, the bonfire is both fun and duty, as the family often hosts open houses with pots of gumbo, red beans and rice, and plenty of brown liquor.

“We’ll most likely have 40 or more people tomorrow night,” said Mr. Peytavin, 62. “We’ve got some limited parking in the back if you get here early.”

The biggest cluster of levee bonfires is found around Gramercy, Lutcher and Paulina, a trio of river towns with less than 10,000 people between them that will have a blaze roughly every 100 feet atop the levee. But the most famous modern-day bonfire is built in Garyville, not far from Mr. Peytavin’s home and the boat launch he works at on the Mississippi.

This year, the krewe (as groups are known in Louisiana) of Blood, Sweat and Bonfires has constructed a nearly 80-foot-long alligator, complete with working jaws. The group torches something spectacular each Christmas Eve as part of a charity drive.

“They did a crawfish last year, they’ve done a snapping turtle, they even did a guitar one year,” Mr. Peytavin said. “They’ve got the robotics in there so the crawfish’s claw, or the gator, works and they take that out each year before they burn it and reuse it.”

As the festival grew in size, officials first limited the bonfires to 20 feet in height. A few years ago, one of the sides caved in on a bonfire that a levee board official was watching. No one was hurt and no damage done, but further height restrictions were quickly imposed.

With the exception of the alligator and some smaller bonfires, most of the $30 permits lead to a pyramid-like structure that will have a teepee frame and sides that appear to be a lattice of railroad ties.

The Christmas Eve pyrotechnics cap off what is known as the Festival of the Bonfires, an outdoor party that features bands and food — and much smaller fires — between Dec. 13-15. This year marked its 30th anniversary, according to the River Parishes Tourist Commission.

Christmas morning, Mr. Peytavin and the other bonfire makers rummage about atop the levee among the smoking ruins, making sure all loose wood goes into the smoldering piles or the river. Bonfire permit holders have until Jan. 6 to clear their sites, at which time Levee Board patrol killjoys try to hunt down malingering cleanup crews.

Whenever the end, young and old are rubbing their hands for the Christmas Eve beginning of the trail of flames that will light the way for gifts.

“My dad used to light a bonfire every year by the Sunshine Bridge in Union, which you’ve never heard of,” Mr. Peytavin said. “But now — well, it’s a sight to see.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.