President Trump railed Tuesday against the Democrats’ requests for the impeachment trial, saying they’re trying to flip the script on Republicans.

“We have the majority and now they want Mitch McConnell to do wonderful things for them. He’s going to do what he wants to do — very smart guy, very good guy, very fair guy,” the president told reporters, referring to the Senate majority leader. “They treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate.”

Mr. Trump cited the first impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee as an example of the process he sees stacked against him, noting “they got three lawyers, we got one.”

Majorities typically have more witnesses than the minority in committee hearings.

Mr. Trump is spending Christmas at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort as Capitol Hill is locked in a standoff over the two articles of impeachment — the abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to send the articles of impeachment over as Democrats call for White House officials to testify in a fair trial. Meanwhile, Mr. McConnell says nothing on their end can move forward until the articles are delivered.

Regarding the speaker, Mr. Trump accused her of pursuing impeachment as a personal vendetta.

“She hates the Republican Party. She hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party,” he said. “She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country, and she’s not doing a great job. And some people think she doesn’t know what she’s doing.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.