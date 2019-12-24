Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

Dec. 23

The Brunswick News on an effort to offer resources and tiny homes to homeless veterans:

The reverence we hold for our veterans is immense. We can’t thank the men and women who have served enough for their efforts in protecting our country from our enemies. It is only through their work that our American values are truly protected.

Considering all that they do, it is important that we as a society do what we can to help them during and after their service. The combined Rotary Clubs of Glynn County, with the help of Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, have a plan to do just that.

On Thursday, the groups unveiled their Golden Isles Veterans’ Village Initiative. The project will have at least 20 tiny homes where homeless veterans will live while they undergo training and counseling to sustain themselves.

The transitional tiny houses will be built on a mostly vacant lot fronting Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The area has been leased to the organization by Harvey, himself an Air Force veteran, for 20 years.

While they are living in the houses, the veterans will receive job training, career placement, access to health care and will be within walking distance of service agencies and other essentials.

The good news is a lot of the needed components for the houses are already in place thanks to the Nine Line Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans. Nine Line has donated the wall and roof components for the 20 tiny houses. They were originally shipped to Savannah for a veteran village there. Local volunteers will be needed to assemble the houses.

The houses will measure at 8 feet by 16 feet and include an under-the-counter refrigerator, a day bed, a microwave, built-in storage, a full bath with a shower and a ceiling fan. Each house will also have a deck.

This is a tremendous initiative put together by the Rotary clubs, Mayor Harvey and everyone else involved. The project will not only give homeless veterans a place to live temporarily, but it will also help them get the skills they need to thrive on their own once they are ready to leave.

The job training and career placement services will be extremely helpful in helping these veterans get back on their feet. There are jobs available in the area, despite our recent record low unemployment numbers.

Of course, the initiative will need the communities help to succeed. We encourage everyone to help out however they can when the time comes, whether it is helping out financially, donating goods or just helping put the houses together.

We are proud that the Rotary clubs, Mayor Harvey and everyone else involved have dedicated themselves to this project. The community should do all it can to help the initiative succeed. We owe our veterans at least that much.

Dec. 21

The Augusta Chronicle on retiring U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s legacy:

This week, on Saturday, marks U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s 75th birthday.

Three days after that, Dec. 31, will be his last day of official service in the Senate, as he moves into a new chapter of a life he has dedicated to tireless public service to our nation and to the state of Georgia.

What we’ll miss most about Isakson’s time in the Senate is how he led by example - showing his colleagues in Congress not only how to best work for the citizens they’re elected to serve, but how to best work with one another.

You don’t have to look very far to recognize the special place the Augusta area occupies in Isakson’s heart. And we don’t have to look very far to recognize the impact Isakson has had on the Augusta area.

Certainly, he’s visited the Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, but that applies to countless other people. Isakson’s visits to Augusta reach back further and deeper, to his college days in the 1960s. Even now, when he visits Augusta, he’s likely to stay with one of several close friends.

Isakson’s professional career in real estate helped forge a long relationship with local real-estate executive E.G. Meybohm. Other close supporters and friends locally include former Trust Company bank president Whitney O’Keeffe and business leader Monty Osteen. Vera Stewart, the longtime Southern cooking show host, has catered so many of Isakson’s Augusta-area events that he is probably the biggest fan of her legendary cheese straws.

Perhaps the friend he thinks about most often is no longer with us. Jack Cox of Waynesboro attended the University of Georgia with Isakson. Cox played tackle for the 1959 Bulldog team that won the Southeastern Conference title. Several years later, as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps, he died in combat in 1967.

Isakson carries Cox’s memories with him wherever he goes, recalling him countless times both publicly and privately throughout his career - especially while chairing the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. And as the Veterans Administration became more bloated and corrupt, Isakson’s persistence strengthened the fight on behalf of vets for better care.

Isakson’s strong advocacy for Fort Gordon helped assure the important military installation’s deserved place in repeated funding bills. His efforts also helped establish the U.S. Army Cyber Command at the fort, and helped build its Cyber Center of Excellence.

The first time The Augusta Chronicle mentioned Isakson on our editorial page was in 1986, when he was an influential Republican legislator in the Georgia House of Representatives. We noted how he forcefully squared off against one of the most imposing political bears Georgia lawmakers preferred not to poke - longtime state House Speaker Tom Murphy.

When Murphy threatened on the campaign trail that he would assure Republican voters would be “taxed without representation,” Isakson hit back: “Mr. Speaker, under our system of government, the decision as to who represents the people of Georgia lies with the registered voters … No man, regardless of position, can take away that which the Constitution and our heritage guarantee.”

Perhaps his greatest impact on the Augusta area while he served in the Georgia General Assembly was through a particular piece of legislation he brought to the floor of the state House. He fought for the bill until it passed both the House and Senate. That legislation helped pave the way for the construction of Burke County’s Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant.

His work on behalf of Plant Vogtle extended into his term in the U.S. Senate. In 2017, then-Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah introduced a bill, co-sponsored by Isakson, to extend already-expired tax provisions that provided incentives for energy production. This bill also included an expiration date change of the nuclear production tax credit.

Isakson persistently supported a bipartisan budget agreement in February 2018 that included his provision to extend that tax credit. It helps fund the construction of Vogtle reactors 3 and 4, which continues today and has delivered a profound impact on our region.

In other words, Isakson has been a supporter of Vogtle for the plant’s entire existence - since before even the first shovelful of dirt was turned at the site.

Isakson’s legislative work this year also helped assure the future of the Augusta Canal. Just last March, President Trump signed three pieces of Isakson legislation that, among other enactments, reauthorized funds to preserve the Canal as a National Historic Area and promote the area.s tourism and commerce.

That might sound like a small accomplishment to some, but that just proves that no issue is too large or too small for Isakson to address if it, in some way, helps Georgians.

Is there more Isakson has done for the Augusta area? Undoubtedly. How much time do we have to mention it all? Not enough.

This editorial isn’t wishing Isakson farewell. We have a feeling we haven’t seen quite the last of Isakson yet.

But this is our way - Augusta’s way - of saying: Congratulations. Well-done. Thank you.

Dec. 19

Savannah Morning News on efforts by Gov. Brian Kemp to enhance small businesses in Georgia:

Candidate Brian Kemp, for all his polarizing campaign rhetoric, based his gubernatorial run on making Georgia the best state for small business.

Nearly a year after taking office, and standing before Savannah’s small business community at the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, Governor Kemp reiterated that pledge on Wednesday.

And reminded us how he has delivered.

Kemp pointed to the 73,000 jobs added in the state in 2019. He talked about Savannah attracting Plastic Express, which built a $172 million facility in Pooler this year and is on track to become a top-five user of Savannah’s port. He talked about how more than 70% of new businesses in Georgia are located outside of metro Atlanta.

“We’re showing we can build anything for anybody located anywhere right here in Georgia,” he said.

Kemp has maintained his business-first focus during his gubernatorial honeymoon. He’s engaged in a Georgia Made tour, visiting cities and small communities alike across the state. And he’s making the local chamber of commerce rounds — he attended the Albany chamber’s annual meeting on Tuesday ahead of his trip to Savannah.

Kemp is a couple weeks shy of his first anniversary as governor. The Georgia General Assembly opens its 2020 session on Jan. 13, and Kemp will submit his second state budget in the days following.

His House and Senate floor leaders will no doubt file several bills addressing small business and state regulatory reforms throughout the session. Kemp created several commissions earlier this year to identify inefficiencies, and most have submitted reports and made recommendations.

The Savannah community is better for Gov. Kemp’s efforts to improve the state’s small business climate. As he enters his second year, we support him in that work.

